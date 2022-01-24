CUMBERLAND — Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that registration for its summer programs is now open for middle and high school students. The residential program will be held at Washington College in Chestertown.
Middle School Experience in Leadership is scheduled July 17-23 for students entering grades six to eight to develop individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.
Senior High Workshop, July 24-30, is for students entering grades nine through 12 to develop the leadership skills they need to succeed in diverse environments and be agents of positive change in society. Students interact with both peers and staff to develop their own unique leadership styles, building strengths and skills they can apply throughout their lives.
Both programs bring together a diverse group of students from across the country to engage in a supportive and fun environment. MLW students, known as delegates, participate in a mix of workshops, group projects, committees and discussions designed to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence. Delegates also enjoy games, variety shows, dances and leading activities for their peers.
To register, visit www.mlw.org by May 31. Scholarships are available. Contact Rick Gross at 301-444-8623 or rick@leadershipmd.org.
