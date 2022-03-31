CUMBERLAND — The church-based mission trip that has taken about a hundred local volunteers to Marty, South Dakota, is restarting this summer, after a two-year hiatus. The trip will take place July 9-17. Applications are being accepted until April 15.
Robin Bissell, a local family doctor, has led the group since its beginning. “We are happy that we will be able to restart the Ihanktonwan Learning Camp this year, but we are sad that we lost Janet Hendershot to COVID a year ago. She was a wonderful co-leader and friend.”
A room at the church was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Hendershot and family members helped to set up a memorial fund in her name to support the work of the Learning Camp. The church pastor, Alison Peters, said, “I wish I had known Janet because it seems that she was a truly remarkable human being and a woman of great faith.”
Billy Joe Wrights, who attended the Learning Camp for three years, said, “Janet was kind, attentive and breathed a passion for service to others. Janet always made me feel special and appreciated.”
“The loss of my dear friend and co-leader has inspired me to carry on Janet’s work through the Learning Camp,” Bissell said. “We have several new volunteers who are planning the trip and several seasoned volunteers as well.”
The fun summer school program for members of the Yankton Sioux Tribe includes a nutritious breakfast and lunch with educational activities during the Learning Camp week.
“This year is exciting because many people in the Yankton Sioux community want to help teach the kids about subjects that are important to them. These include emotional health, spiritual health and traditional ways of their culture,” said Bissell. “We are becoming more in partnership with some of the community leaders. We hope to learn a lot from them.” This fits with the motto of the Learning Camp, “We come not just to Teach but to Learn.”
“I believe that God has a unique lesson planned for each one of us who go on this trip, and it often surprises us,” Bissell said.
Volunteer Sylvia White wrote, “To a new volunteer, I would say, ‘Just be yourself and go expecting to pour into the children all that you have to give. They are so welcoming and are willing to receive that which the Lord has prepared you to give to them. You will find that there are qualities and abilities that you may not even be aware of but whatever is needed you have the capacity and ability to meet the need.’”
For more information, contact Bissell at 240-444-4219 or email rbissell444@gmail.com. Applications are available at baltimoredakotalearningcamps.org.
