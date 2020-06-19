OAKLAND — In response to COVID-19, Garrett County Public Schools Summer Technology Camps will transition to a virtual model that focuses on hands-on activities that students can do at home led by the FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1629, GaCo.
Identical sessions will be offered for up to 30 students who will enter third through sixth grade this fall on July 6-10 and July 13-17.
During each of the five days of the camp, a YouTube playlist along with written materials will be released by 9 a.m.
At 6:30 p.m., campers will have the opportunity to attend a virtual campfire using Google Meet for students to share their projects.
Camp activities are not Lego-based.
All activities will use common household items along with a boxed kit of items that will be delivered to the camper’s home.
Students may need some assistance or guidance in doing each day’s activities, which should take about an hour and a half to two hours to complete.
Some activities are Making Electric Motors, Using Map and Compass, Making a Block and Tackle, Making Bouncy Balls, Powering an LED Clock with Potatoes and Measuring the “Sourness” of Sour Candy.
Campers can expect three or four activities a day, each tied to a specific daily theme such as electricity and magnetism, gravity and air pressure, energy and motion,and survival skills.
Registration via Google Forms will close June 26. A fee is charged to help cover the cost of materials. A limited number of scholarships are available through GaCo.
Email gaco@garrettcountyschools.org.
