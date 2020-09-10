CUMBERLAND — Fish management officials for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources remind anglers that there are plenty of opportunities in the coming months for fishing adventures in the Mountain State.
“Summer might be winding down, but it’s a great time to take a trip, enjoy our natural resources and maybe see what’s a half hour or an hour away,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the DNR. “A lot of folks travel to the beach for vacation so they can get away, but you’d be surprised by what you can find close to home.”
With thousands of miles of streams trickling through the mountains and hundreds of lakes dotting the landscape, there’s no shortage of quiet and scenic places to cast a line in West Virginia.
“We have an online mapping tool that shows all the different facilities the DNR operates and it’s an excellent tool if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been fishing for years but want to try a float trip on a certain river,” Scott said.
The map, available at mapwv.gov/huntfish, features a searchable database of West Virginia’s public lakes, streams, rivers and other fishable waters and includes information about accessibility and amenities.
“It’s a great place to start if you want to plan a fishing trip in West Virginia,” Scott said.
Anglers who have questions about stream gauge levels and fishing conditions in a specific location should contact the DNR office in that area. All anglers 15 and older are required to have a fishing license and valid form of identification while fishing.
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit wvdnr.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.