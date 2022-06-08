Library kicks off summer program
FROSTBURG — The Allegany County Library System’s Summer with your Library program will host a kickoff party June 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hoffman Park.
The program is designed to help children avoid learning loss by encouraging them to read over the summer. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The kickoff will feature live music by the Fly Birds, free ice cream from Queen City Creamery, games and activities with library staff and prize drawings, including Altoona Curve tickets.
The library will hold weekly drawings for prizes and award grand prizes at the end of the summer. Enter to win by visiting the library, attending a summer event and by playing reading bingo.
Story Time in the Park will return at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at alternating parks. Story Time will be held June 14 at the Constitution Park Amphitheater. Visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info for a schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.