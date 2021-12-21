MCHENRY — Supply-chain disruptions will delay the opening of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College until at least June 1, GC President Richard Midcap announced.
“While this delay is regrettable, it is also unavoidable,” said Midcap. “Frankly, it’s also understandable, given the impact supply-chain delays are having around the country. The important thing to remember is that the PAC will be completed in 2022 and it will be transformational for this community.”
Leonard S. Fiore Inc., general contractor for the Performing Arts Center, recently informed Garrett College of a delay in the delivery of control modules for the HVAC fans. Fiore and Kathy Meagher, Garrett College director of campus facilities and security, reordered work processes to reduce an initial four-month delay to just two months.
“Kathy has done a wonderful job moving this project forward despite all of the COVID-related challenges,” said Midcap. “I appreciate all that both Kathy and Fiore’s leadership have done in an effort to keep the project as close to on schedule as possible. DLR Group, our architect, has also been fantastic throughout this process.”
