CUMBERLAND — Supreme Queen Donna Kramer of the Supreme Temple Daughters of the Nile recently made an official visit to Re Temple No. 118 in Cumberland.
Two new members were initiated into the fraternal organization for women 18 years of age or older, who are related by birth or marriage to a Shriner, Master Mason, Daughter of the Nile member, majority member of Job’s Daughters or Rainbow Girls.
Re Temple Queen Sarah Hooper presented Kramer an honorary membership to Re Temple and a check in the amount of $1,000 for the Daughters of the Nile Foundation. A banquet was also held honoring the Supreme Queen and new members.
The Daughters of the Nile, through its foundation, has contributed over $2 million annually to Shriners Hospitals for Children to be used for the medical care and rehabilitation of children. Since 1924, the Daughters of the Nile has contributed more than $64 million, second only to the Shriners themselves.
Re Temple was charted in 1957 and has a membership of over 180. They provide “welcome totes” filled with books, games and toys for each child admitted for surgery or outpatient services in the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children.
If you are interested in becoming a member of this dedicated fraternal order for women, contact any member for further information or refer to the website at www.daughtersofthenile.com.
