I’m back on my diet. Watching myself in videos of our church services did it for me. My poor shirt looked like it was being stretched to its breaking point and my tie looked like it was resting on a mountain plateau.
And so it begins again. I say again because about 2 months ago, I fell off the wagon of my special diet. For a while, I was eating nothing after 8 p.m. until lunch the next day. I call it the 8 o’clock diet. I don’t really know if I lost any weight because I refused to get on a scale, but I like to think it was working until it all came crashing down because of two six-packs of pecan twirls. I’ve been back on it for about a week now and last night I almost did it again.
We were sitting watching TV at 7:05 when I said to my wife, “Want to go to the market with me?” She asked what it was that we needed at that moment. I replied, “Pound cake.” And so we went to the market to get a large pound cake only to realize when we got there that we had forgotten our masks to wear in the store. She said, “We can go back for them.” I said, “No. It’s a sign. No cake for me.” And we went home. I survived the temptation that would have ruined yet another good diet.
Surviving temptation is a big part of the Christian life. We need to be able to recognize it and avoid it or it might have a devastating impact on our lives. James 4:7 gives some simple, yet powerful, advice regarding temptation, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”
I resisted the temptation and never bought the pound cake, but I did succumb to a big bowl of ice cream at 7:48 instead. Whew, just made it!
David Sandvick is the Pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
