CUMBERLAND — The Feb. 9 episode of the Maryland Public Television series Maryland Farm & Harvest will feature Garrett County farmer Richard Bernard on his Hunt Valley Farm in Swanton.
Now in its eighth season, the show’s milestone 100th episode will air at 7 p.m. The Bears & Crop Damage segment includes footage of Bernard’s 525-acre farm that grows hay, oats, corn and soybeans. Black bears cause up to $10,000 worth of damage annually to his corn crops. Harry Spiker, a bear expert with Maryland Department of Natural Resources, visits to measure and verify the crop damage so that Hunt Valley Farm can be compensated by the state of Maryland for some of its losses.
Other segments include Chicken Breeding with Multicolored Eggs on Deer Run Farm in Emmitsburg; The Local Buy: Growth of Maryland Wineries in Kent County and Farms from the Air: Barns with a bird’s-eye-view trip across Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Washington County and Kent County.
New episodes of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and livestream at mpt.org/anywhere/live-stream-mpt/. Encore broadcasts are available on MPT-HD Thursdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. Each episode also airs on MPT2/Create on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.
Series host Joanne Clendining, who recently earned her second Emmy award from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her work on Maryland Farm & Harvest, is joined by Al Spoler, who handles duties for each episode’s The Local Buy segment.
