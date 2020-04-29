CUMBERLAND — In celebration of the beautiful forests of Allegany County and the important benefit of trees to the community, the Allegany County Forestry Board and the Allegany Arts Council are co-sponsoring a tree photo contest in conjunction with the Allegany County Fair.
The photograph must be of a single tree located in Allegany County. More than 140 species of trees are known to be growing in Allegany County with oaks and pines being the most common forest cover type. Trees and forestlands provide a number of ecological benefits to the area’s backyards, streetscapes and mountain slopes.
Photo exhibits must be printed and mounted on white poster board/card stock not to exceed 8.5 by 11 inches. On the bottom right hand corner, attach a white 3-by-5-inch card (or print directly on the poster) the title, date taken, location of tree, name and type of camera and kind of film (if used). Each exhibitor is limited to one entry. The photograph must have been taken by the exhibitor since July.
The first prize is $100; second prize is $50; and third prize is $25. Officials will award the prizes at the August meeting of the Allegany County Forestry Board. At the conclusion of the fair, the winning entries will be displayed at the Allegany Arts Council Gallery located at 9 N. Centre St.
Information regarding fair indoor exhibits will be posted later at https://www.alleganycofair.org/. Photos will need to be taken to the fairgrounds July 19 between noon and 4:30 p.m. Exhibitors may register at that time.
For more information, contact Sherry Frick at 301-724-3320 or sfrick@umd.edu.
