OAKLAND — A “Walking Take Back” event was held at the farmers market at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion as a joint event between the Garrett County Health Department and the Oakland Police.
The event netted 5 pounds of prescription drugs. “Officer Hugo Triveri was kept busy during the Take Back,” said Sadie Liller, prevention coordinator for the Garrett County Health Department. “When he wasn’t collecting medication for disposal, he was interacting with shoppers and handing out 7-Eleven coupons to the children and treats to the dogs. Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances. You can make a difference by keeping track of the medications you have, by rethinking where and how you keep medication in your home and by safely disposing of unused medications.”
Medication disposal drop boxes are located at the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Barrack in McHenry and Oakland City Hall.
“If you cannot access one of the drop boxes, please call the health department and ask about Deterra medication disposal pouches,” said Liller. Deterra deactivation packs use patented technology for simple and environmentally safe disposal of prescription drugs, including opioids, by just adding water to the powder in the bag. The mixture not only neutralizes the drugs, but can safely be disposed of in regular household trash.
For more information, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111. The program is provided by the Garrett County Health Department through funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
