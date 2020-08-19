Over the years I have enjoyed trying to fly those miniature drone helicopters at Christmas time. I have had several because I am such a bad pilot and find myself flying too close to the tree. One time I knocked off a glass Disney ornament which fell onto the train track circling the tree causing the O gauge train to derail and Santa’s miniature bag of toys to spill out of the boxcar onto the church nativity scene. Baby Jesus then tumbled out of the manger just as the helicopter crashed into the tiny caroler choir singing just outside the toy store where I’m sure drones were for sale. It was quite the domino effect which led to my wife to put the helicopter away for the rest of the season.
Sometimes we don’t realize the effect we have on others. A tiny act of kindness, an encouraging word, a piece of well-thought-out advice, a prayer offered on someone’s behalf or a hug in a time of distress can all make a significant difference in a person’s life if the timing is right. It should be reason enough for all of us to continue to do the right things for the people in our lives and to believe that those kind acts will continue to reverberate and impact a person’s life for years to come. In a similar fashion, failure to do good or even worse, to do evil, may also have a lasting impact on a life and affect future decisions as well.
Max Lucado said, “I choose kindness ... I will be kind to the poor, for they are alone. Kind to the rich, for they are afraid. And kind to the unkind, for such is how God has treated me.” Make the most of your opportunities to show kindness.
As for my flying ... well ... I haven’t, ever since the Christmas yard people took up that petition. It only allows me to fly a kite, and never at Christmas.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
