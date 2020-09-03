'Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire' offers diverse local stories

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Local author Dan Oates took advantage of extra time on his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic to compile and edit a book titled “Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire, J.S. Zimmerman’s stories of life as an attorney and outdoorsman.”
Joshua Soule Zimmerman’s life as an attorney in Romney resulted in many diverse stories about the area. Although the project began in 1998, recent events offered the opportunity to finish the book.
Oates previously compiled a book of firsthand accounts of John Blue during the Civil War with “Hanging Rock Rebel, Lt. Blue’s War in West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley,” published in 1995. Zimmerman talks about some of Blue’s soldiers in his stories. Many of the stories are humorous accounts of his time fishing and hunting, according to Oates.
The books are available at The Book Center in Cumberland or can be ordered at fortpearsallpress.com.
A donation of $2.50 from each retail book sale will go to the Zimmerman Vance Touch Museum at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
