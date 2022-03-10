KEYSER, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus, the stage in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College is once again alive with activity. The theatre department will present Disney’s musical adventure “Tarzan,” based on the 1999 classic Disney cartoon with music by Phil Collins.
The lyrics of Collins’, “two worlds, one family,” aptly describes Tarzan’s story. Tarzan was orphaned as a baby after his parents were killed by the hungry leopardess, Sabor. He is adopted by Kala, a gorilla who recently lost her only child, and is raised as a gorilla, but after seeing other humans, he realizes he may need to choose between two vastly different worlds.
“Tarzan” is produced by Brian Plitnik, directed by Mark Ashby, with music direction by Sean and Debi Beachy and choreography by Henry Newby.
The cast includes Jesse Wilson (Tarzan); Lexus Middleton (Kala); Kevin Shreve (Kerchak); Brett Reel (Terk); Katie Wilson (Jane); Sawyer Jenkins (Clayton); Matt Armentrout (Porter); Colin Vogtman (Young Tarzan); and Karl Vogtman (Young Terk).
The ensemble includes Marina Bicehouse, Emma Class, MaKenna Keith, Natalie Lynch, Rhiannon Paugh, Kenzie Pein, Hayley Snoberger, Brynn Thomas, Isabelle Tupa and Joelle Yoder.
“Tarzan” will be presented on March 18-19 and 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. and March 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at go.wvu.edu/psc-theatre or at the door.
For more information, contact Plitnik at 304-788-6969 or at brian.plitnik@mail.wvu.edu.
