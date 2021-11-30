CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission are partnering to launch an Affordable Law Task Force to identify solutions to address the need for legal help.
Many Marylanders face legal issues and need help yet fall above the income threshold to qualify for free legal services. While approximately 9% of Marylanders fall below the federal poverty line, an additional 30% fall below the United Way’s threshold. These households earned above the poverty line but not enough to afford basic household necessities, let alone an attorney.
The task force will deliver its final report and recommendations in June 2022.
