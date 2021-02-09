CUMBERLAND — Qualifying Energy Star appliance purchases will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax as part of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend from Feb. 13-15.
Products that bear the Energy Star label can be purchased in store or online: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are always tax exempt.
“This is the perfect time to bring home new energy-efficient appliances to go along with the traditional Valentine’s Day flowers and chocolate,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “These products really are the gift that keeps on giving year after year thanks to the recurring savings in your energy bills.”
An Energy Star product must meet standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
