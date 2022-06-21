CUMBERLAND — Charlotte Taylor, a student at Allegany High School, has been selected as a national youth delegate to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University from June 26-July 1.
Taylor joins 100 students from across the country to participate in a weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
George Mason University, along with National Geographic and the National Zoo, provide the unparalleled experience. The summit is designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century.
