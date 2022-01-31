CUMBERLAND — The Times-News is participating in the Maryland Writers’ Association’s Writer’s Round Table by running the Notable Maryland Authors series in the newspaper.
Each month, readers are encouraged to write the first 100 words of a novel or poem based on the work of a notable author.
Participants will receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table Submission Certificate. The MWA will select the submissions to be published in the Times-News the following month.
The Maryland author for February is Wayne Thomas Batson, who writes fantasy. His notable quote is “Dead heroes do nothing to protect their people tomorrow.”
Batson, the author of “The Door Within” trilogy, was born in Seabrook in 1968. He had an adventurous childhood and adolescence that included building forts in the woods, crabbing and crayfishing in bays, ponds, and bayous, playing lead guitar in a heavy metal band and teaching tennis lessons at the local recreation center. He attended Gabriel DuVal Senior High School and wrote for the school’s newspaper and literary magazine. Voted “Most Talented” in his senior year, his goal was “to become a published author,” eventually having published a front page article in The Washington Post and appearing on national TV with “Fox and Friends.”
Batson became a Howard County school teacher, teaching reading and English to middle school students. His first writing came about because of his students. Many times he could not find the right story to go with a certain lesson, sohe’d write the story he needed. When his students challenged him to complete one of the homework assignments he’d given them, Batson’s story was 17 pages written in green ink on loose leaf paper. His students loved it. They asked Batson to make it into a movie. The result was the trilogy.
Batson is a lifetime lover of all things fantastic, creepy and/or peculiar. He writes fantasy, or speculative fiction, because he believes that, “deep down, we all dream of other worlds and long to do something that matters.” He describes JRR Tolkien and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy as his gateway to the genre of fantasy, “I’d have never become a fantasy author if it weren’t for his epic works. I reread it every chance I get,” he said.
“The Door Within” was published by Thomas Nelson Publishing House in 2006. In 2007, Batson wrote “Isle of Swords” and then its sequel, “Isle of Fire” in 2008. Batson has penned or coauthored 17 novels and has sold well over half a million copies.
Batson gives thanks to God for the abundant life he’s been given. He and his wife, Mary Lu, raised four children and live in Eldersburg.
Fantasy incorporates magical, otherworldly components into the narrative. The setting is entirely fictional but still contains elements that resemble the real world.
To participate in the Writer’s Round Table, place a character into a setting that is entirely fictional but still contains elements that resemble the real world. Submit your Fun With Words response with title to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by Feb. 22.
