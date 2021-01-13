CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, in partnership with Goucher College, will offer the virtual professional development courses “Infusing Agriculture in the Classroom” to elementary and middle school teachers throughout the state.
Offering lessons in hydroponics, career education and guest lectures from leaders in the agricultural community, the course will advance student understanding of modern agricultural practices and career pathways.
“Only seven of Maryland’s counties have more than 50% of their land designated as rural, meaning there is a significant number of Maryland students who do not interact at all with farms in their formative years,” said Shannon Brown, elementary course instructor and elementary education director at MAEF.
The course is scheduled to run from March 29-May 14. Each course offers the opportunity for educators to earn three Maryland CPD credits upon successful completion.
To register for the elementary school course, contact sbrown@maefonline.com. For the middle school course,” contact Peggy Eppig at peppig@maefonline.com.
For more information, visit www.maefonline.com.
