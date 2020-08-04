DR. WALLACE: I don’t smoke tobacco cigarettes, but I have tried vaping and marijuana, and I kind of like both. But I’ll admit that I cough a lot, and my chest hurts often. I have the ability to power right through a few coughing spells to get down to some smooth smoking satisfaction.
I do think I look cool when I exhale smoke or vapor; I’ve even gotten some nice compliments on my smoke circles.
Be honest. All the fuss over teen smoking is quite a bit overblown, isn’t it? I feel this is especially true for teens who only plan to smoke occasionally for a year or two and then quit once they enter their 20s, which is what I plan to do. So, give us smoking and vaping teens a break. A year of two of inhaling won’t mess up our lives. — Fan of Vaping and Toking, via email
FAN OF VAPING AND TOKING: All inhaled smoke, whatever the source, contains toxic chemicals that are harmful to your lung tissue. Your lungs are delicate organs. My advice is to lay off vaping and inhaling marijuana and to plan to enjoy a long, smoke-free life.
I could go into great detail about the thousands of letters I’ve received over the decades from lifelong smokers who thought in their teen years that they would only smoke for a short while and then quit. I’ll spare you the details, but I will tell you that if you are already proficient at blowing smoke rings, you’ve smoked enough to be hooked already.
You may plan to quit at the drop of a hat someday, but I can promise you that every consecutive day you continue to vape and/or smoke, you will compound your inhaling habit, making your ultimate efforts to quit much more difficult and unlikely.
DR. WALLACE: My best friend of 10 years is just like a sister to me. We just graduated from high school and will be attending the same great university together in September. She had been steadily dating a guy for over a year, but they broke up about a month ago because he actually said to me that he found her to be too bossy toward him. He is now dating another girl, and this is making my best friend very upset, especially because her ex and his new girlfriend are also going to the same university.
This guy is not my type, but we are friends and have always gotten along whenever we were in each other’s company. But now -- get this -- my girlfriend wants me to call and ask her ex-boyfriend out!
She said she’d rather have him go out with me than the girl he is now dating. Somehow, she thinks she could get him back if he was dating me because he’d then always be around her. I think he would probably go out with me, but I’m not sure I want to get involved in all of this. It sounds complicated, and as I said, he’s not really a guy I’m interested in romantically. I don’t want to upset my best girlfriend, but I don’t want to lead this guy on when I already know I don’t want to date him. What do you think I should do, given the strange situation I’m in? -- Stuck in the Middle of my Best Friend and her Ex, via email
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Your girlfriend’s scheme sounds like another example of why he broke up with her in the first place! When bossy people don’t get their way with the direct approach, they tend to become manipulative. She appears to fit squarely into this category, as she’s still trying to control his life.
You are quite correct not to get involved with this ludicrous plan. It is dishonest, and the results could be unpleasant for everyone. I doubt there is any hope for the two of them to get back together, with or without crafty, selfish plans emanating from a person worried more about her agenda than harming a friendship through this scheme.
DR. WALLACE: My older sister is 17, and her boyfriend is the same age, almost down to the very day! They are literally only three days away from being the exact same age. They have been dating for almost a year. They met at school, when they sat next to each other in one of their classes. It had seemed, at first, that they were made for each other, but now I’m not so sure.
My sister complains a lot about her boyfriend lately. They argue and have a lot of disagreements about almost everything, even petty and trivial things. I don’t get it! They don’t appear happy at all anymore, so I’m wondering why they are still together as a couple. It’s often painful to watch them speak to each other. I usually wince when I see them together since neither one appears to look happy. They sometimes look like prisoners! Any suggestions on how I can get them to calm down and be nicer to each other? I’m proud of my sister, and I kind of like her guy because he’s always really nice to me, but their act has gotten really old. — Sister Who Cares, via email
SISTER WHO CARES: If the relationship has more happy days than sad, the relationship is normal. But if your sister is more often sad, and they argue every day, that is definitely not normal. Ask your sister if she is feeling unhappy more days than she is feeling happy. Your sister will likely take a few moments to reflect on her situation in order to decide if she is happy or not. No matter which way she answers this initial question, ask her the follow-up question: Why?
She may provide you a few clues, which will indicate what she focuses on most these days in her relationship. If she’s melancholy yet hopeful, ask her what drew her to her guy in the first place when they first met. Suggest that she approach him as if they are meeting each other anew.
