DR. WALLACE: I’m 14, and I have an 18-year-old sister who has terrible driving habits. In the past year, she has been involved in two (fortunately minor) accidents that were both her fault.
Yesterday, she wanted to go to the grocery store with her best friend, and she was driving her best friend’s car. I couldn’t help but notice her because she “burned rubber” when she took off down the street. My parents are both working at “essential businesses,” so my sister and I are supposed to be staying home in quarantine anyway, but my crazy sister always wants to go somewhere with her friends, and now the only place open is the main grocery store in our city.
Do you think I should tell my dad about this or just keep quiet? I really don’t want to be a snitch, but my parents told us to stay home, and my sister is not only out and running around but driving someone else’s car like a maniac!
By the way, my sister told me yesterday that COVID-19 is a hoax and has been made up by the media to scare everyone. She told me she’s not afraid at all and that she’s going to live her life however she chooses to. She says all of her friends think social distancing is a joke and that a group of about 15 friends get together regularly at one 22-year-old guy’s apartment, and they drink and listen to music. This puts me in a tough spot! What, if anything, should I do about this? I’m worried she might catch this virus and give it to me or our mom and dad. — Scared Little Sister, Kalamazoo, Michigan
SCARED LITTLE SISTER: Yes, do inform your mother and father immediately. I hope their next try at grounding your sister will be much more successful. She is a prime candidate to become a traffic statistic, and she is putting your family at risk by not taking this pandemic seriously. Her behavior behind the wheel puts drivers in your city at risk, and her ignorance of COVID-19 safety is beyond dangerous and immature.
You will be doing your whole family a favor by mentioning what you know to your parents right away.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17, and I have what is truly an unusual problem. I need all the advice I can get. I live with my adoptive parents, who I love very much. I consider them to be my mother and father. I never use the word “adopted” when I think about my situation.
May mother’s younger brother has come to visit us periodically over the past few years. He and I have hit it off, and I’ll confess we have had a few sparks fly in terms of flirtatious conversations. We have not done anything physical, not even kiss, but we both kind of look at each other’s eyes as if we wish we could! My mom’s brother now has contacted me, and he wants me to move to California after I graduate high school once I turn 18. By the way, he is 25 and has a good job in Cali. He has been in some trouble here and there over the years, and my parents have refused to allow me to have contact with him. But since my mother and I are not related by blood, there’s no reason why I can’t be romantically involved with him, right? We absolutely share no DNA!
So, this whole situation makes me really confused. Something inside of me tells me to go for it, but when I seriously think about the social taint and distaste I may face once people know how we are connected, I have my doubts. I guess you can say my heart says yes, but my brain says no.
What should I do now? I’m excited by this guy romantically, but I kind of think that there would be no real long-term future with him and that I might later regret it if I were ever to get physical with him. Do you think I could just try getting to know him for a month or two on a platonic basis before I let myself get further involved with him? I would like to check out California for a few months at some point, and going to hang out with him would at least give me a chance to see the Golden State. — Unsure of My Next Step, via email
UNSURE OF MY NEXT STEP: In this case, your brain is making a lot more sense than your heart. Running off to California as soon as you graduate high school and turn 18 to be with your uncle sounds like certain disaster. Even though you’re an adopted daughter to your mother, he is still your uncle! And your mother knows him much better than you do. My advice is to sever all contact with him immediately.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 14-year-old boy, and sometimes my grandmother gets very angry with me and says, “Sometimes, I think that you will never become a mature young man.” She often talks to me about how young men “in her day” were very mature at a young age.
I don’t want to ask her what she means! Why? Because I can tell she is not happy with me and thinks I’m immature in some way. I’m afraid if I ask her for specifics that she will launch into a lecture that I could do without. Please tell me what your definition of a “mature young man” is. — Young Man Seeking Maturity, via email
YOUNG MAN SEEKING MATURITY: A mature young man thinks before he acts, knows how to make good decisions, assumes responsibilities, solves his own problems, accepts help when needed, avoids troublesome peers and makes realistic plans for the future.
A mature young man is a team player and is both willing and able to consider the feelings of others and act accordingly.
If you don’t think you meet at least the majority of these qualifications, you’re likely not acting as mature as you could be with some careful introspection. So, now you have a roadmap to know what to look for and what to consider. Use this time we are all in our homes to start working on it gradually.
I will add this: You are already off to a good start by showing the maturity to write to this column seeking suggestions and answers on this topic. I trust that with a little proactive study and some practice in putting these concepts to work, you’ll soon become a mature young man.
DR. WALLACE: I’m an 18-year-old guy who will graduate high school this June, and I would like to do something to help my fellow citizens during this time of our worldwide crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus. I’m one of the lucky ones who actually contracted this virus a month ago and have recovered fully. Our family doctor got me tested and also guided me through my quarantine and recovery; she’s a great medical professional. Fortunately, I stayed in my room and none of my family members caught the virus from me.
So, now I see some of my classmates are delivering groceries to elderly neighbors nearby, but it seems everyone has that covered in our area by now.
Is there anything else I could consider at this time that would be helpful to society and those especially in my area of the country? — Looking for a Way to Help, via email
LOOKING FOR A WAY TO HELP: I do have an idea for you. The American Red Cross has a new COVID-19 plasma donation program. This particular program has some specific requirements, and you may well be a person who qualifies to help in this way. Here are the basic requirements:
No. 1: The donor must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
No. 2: The donor must have had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 and meet specific laboratory criteria.
No. 3: The donor must be symptom-free for at least 14 days prior to making a donation — with a follow-up lab test.
If you meet these requirements, contact your local American Red Cross soon, as this program is now up and running. It has been designed to provide plasma to treat patients seriously ill with COVID-19. This plasma is also called convalescent plasma. Plasma from people who have recovered contains antibodies that attack the virus and is being evaluated as a treatment for coronavirus patients.
Take note that if you plan to potentially donate convalescent plasma, you will not be using the regular scheduling tool on the Red Cross’ website or mobile app. Go to their website, and seek out the specific form for this program so you can be contacted for special scheduling.
If you qualify and are willing and able to help your community in this way, I trust you will find this a rewarding experience.
