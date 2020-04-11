DR. WALLACE: I’m 18, and this past fall, I started a complete “body makeover” program. I eat properly and exercise daily. In the past two months, I have lost 13 pounds. I still need to lose 10 more pounds, so I am staying on my program. Once I get down to my goal of 120 pounds, I intend to maintain that weight.
My mom is a fantastic cook, so we always have an abundance of great food around. Don’t get me wrong; I do not blame my mother. But she does force me to eat her heavenly mashed potatoes filled with cream and butter and smothered in chicken gravy, as well as her raspberry swirl cake covered with mounds of luscious whipped cream!
Those days of me wolfing down those types of foods are over. I now try just a very small taste instead of a huge serving — or two. I jog a mile or more every day, after I do my homework and before dinner. I really enjoy my workout.
But I do have one nagging problem since I started my program. I have a difficult time going to sleep. Could this be caused by my change in eating patterns? And how much sleep does a teen girl need per night? — Working on a Plan, via email
WORKING ON A PLAN: Congratulations on your “body makeover” program! I realize it is difficult to forgo your mother’s delicious dishes, but those extra calories definitely add up, so you are right to watch your intake carefully.
Various research papers I’ve read over the years indicate that teens function best on eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. Here are a few tips for getting a good night’s sleep:
Avoid caffeine after 2 p.m., including soda, iced tea, coffee and chocolate.
To create a stress-free environment, keep homework, cellphone usage and other nonslumber activities to a minimum in your bedroom.
Don’t exercise within three hours of bedtime. You’ll be too pumped up to sleep right away.
Keep your bedroom no warmer than 72 degrees F. Sweet dreams!
DR. WALLACE: I’m 18 and very much in love with my boyfriend, who is 19. My parents really like him. In the past, they have acted like they thought he was the perfect guy for me. He has attended many of our family functions, and my dad sometimes even calls him “son,” as in son-in-law!
About three months ago, my boyfriend and I got into a deep conversation about how much we love each other, and we decided we love each other more than any other two people on earth. That’s a lot of love. We’ve agreed that this would be a good time for us to run off and get married! I believe the term for what we plan to do is “elope.”
About a week ago, my boyfriend wrote me a note and said the time had come for us to run off and tie the knot! I dropped that note behind a chair in my room, and, you guessed it, my mother found it. She was, shall we say, less than happy with me.
To make a long story short, I got quite a lecture from my mom. She said running off was selfish and a sign of immaturity.
My mom thinks my boyfriend and I should take a month or two off from our relationship to “cool down” and think things through.
Luckily for me, she has not tried to tell me that I should never see him again. She seems to be focused on telling me, “Now is not the time,” and we should have a plan to support ourselves with good jobs before we even consider getting hitched.
I always thought that if two people were in love, their love would help them find a way through life together. Who do think is right? —Bride-To-Be, via email
BRIDE TO BE SOMEDAY: Your plan was likely a bit premature in that you and your boyfriend have not really established a reliable means of supporting yourselves.
My suggestion is to turn things around as they pertain to your mother! I suggest you ask her for guidance and advice on how you and your man can plan ahead now to get married in the future.
The main reason I’m making this specific suggestion is that you’ve indicated your parents truly like your beau, and your father is especially comfortable with him. Suggest that you and your boyfriend have a sit-down meeting with both of your parents in which you seek their advice on how you can plan ahead and grow into a position that would culminate in a strong, successful marriage one day.
In the meantime, consider the benefits of allowing your marriage to wait. You’ll both be more mature; you’ll have a better plan; and best of all, you can invite everyone to your wedding instead running off alone and surprising everyone!
DR. WALLACE: My 17-year-old brother is becoming a real piece of work! He hoards every penny that comes his way.
When it comes time to share the cost for a present for our parents, for example, he will come up with some excuse so that he doesn’t have to contribute one red cent.
You can imagine my surprise when I saw him loan a friend $4 at school about six weeks ago. I was amazed he did this, until I heard the end of the transaction where he said the interest would be 25% for a one-week loan!
When I told my dad what happened, and he said my brother was learning good business habits. He heartily approved and even laughed at my story.
I feel my brother is a big cheapskate and treats me very unfairly when it comes to cold, hard cash.
How do you read the situation? Is my brother out of bounds, or am I making too much of all this? — Stepped-On Sister, via email
STEPPED-ON SISTER: Your brother’s concern for money is, indeed, extreme. Some of his hoarded money should be used for sharing fairly in the cost of family gifts.
He, of course, has every right to do as he pleases with the rest of his funds, as long as his pursuits are legal!
Loaning money at loan shark prices could lead to a scattering of friends, not wise path to take during one’s high school years.
DR. WALLACE: My 17-year-old son is addicted to drugs and has been abusing drugs for two years. He admits that he can’t quit on his own and he needs help. That’s the small glimmer of good news. The rest of what our family has been through has been quite rough, and I trust very similar to many other stories you have heard over the years.
So, I plan to put my son in a chemical abuse program that will be approved by my insurance company. What details should I look for in these types of programs? I, of course, want the best one available so that my son has the best chance at a successful rehabilitation. — Concerned Mother, via email
CONCERNED MOTHER: To start, I suggest you select a program that views drug abuse as the primary disease and not a symptom of some emotional problem. Direct attention should be given to the individual’s drug use as the source of the problem. The program should maintain an abstinence point of view.
Effective programs have some counselors who were former drug abusers. They understand the problem and can relate to those seeking help on many levels. Good programs provide not just involvement but also treatment for all members of the family, because drug addiction truly impacts the whole family.
Since drug abuse affects every area of a teen’s life, the best programs assist the teen in progressively restructuring each area, including family, school, friends and leisure activities. Staff involvement plays a major role in the recovery process; ideally, the staff-to-patient ratio should be no larger than 1 to 5.
When visiting each institution, ask if you can view the entire facility and freely talk to the patients. The best programs encourage this. Good luck to your son and your whole family. I commend each of you for working together in an effort to seek a sober, healthier future for all involved.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.