DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 and dating a guy who is 22. We have been together for two years. The first six months were wonderful. It didn’t take me long to realize I loved him.
After I graduated high school, I decided to move in with him. My parents didn’t like him because he became controlling. My guy had told me he didn’t want me to get a job or be out of the house for long stretches of time, so I didn’t. He also didn’t want me to talk to any of my girlfriends so I didn’t.
About two months ago, I’m ashamed to report, he started to physically abuse me. If our house wasn’t clean enough when he came home from work, he would scream at me, call me names and push or slap me. If he didn’t like the dinner I prepared, he would dump it out right in the middle of our dinner table and then, in a stern voice, tell me to clean it up.
The last straw was when he briefly choked me because he found out I called my mother. So, as soon as he took off to the liquor store, I quickly packed up a few of my clothes and went home. Once there, I told my parents everything.
Every night since I left, he now calls and tells me how sorry he is and that things will be different when I return. I know it doesn’t make sense, and I know that I shouldn’t trust him, but for some reason, I have a strong desire to return to him. Why is this? I don’t plan to return, but I am really shaken that I am even entertaining these thoughts. — Don’t Want To Be a Boomerang, via email
DON’T WANT TO BE A BOOMERANG: I’m not a psychiatrist and honestly don’t know why many abused females continued to have strong attachments to their abuser, but sadly, many do. Unfortunately, for those who do return, they often continue being abused until they eventually find that emotional strength to end the relationship once and for all. Let’s just put it this way: In decades of writing this column, I have never received a letter from a woman who returned to an abusive relationship and then found herself to be happy with the “new promised behavior.”
In your situation, by leaving him, you have taken the first and most important step. No matter how much you may think you want to return to him, do not do it! His actions toward you are criminal. He is likely emotionally disturbed and would greatly benefit from treatment. He’s a long way from being in a position to guarantee he wouldn’t assault another woman. If you return to him, the only way things would be different is if they get worse.
Get involved in family activities. Contact friends, and renew old ties. If your boyfriend stalks you, notify the authorities immediately. I care very much for your safety, and I’m sure your relatives and friends do, too.
DR. WALLACE: As I write this letter, my eyes are red from crying. I’m writing to you because I have no other place to seek help.
I have been seeing a very special guy for the past four months. He’s a guy who respects me and cares for me. He is fun, trustworthy, kind and never takes advantage of me. When he first showed an interest in me, I actually told him I wouldn’t date him because of his past behavior that I had heard about from my friends. He had already been making positive personal changes before he met me, and he then stepped up and completely changed his behavior to win my approval. He gave up drugs, alcohol and even swearing. Now, after seeing him for these past few months, I know he is everything I ever wanted in a husband. He does not drink or smoke, and he even has a good part-time job.
My conflict: My parents won’t let me see him, speak to him or have anything to do with him anymore. I told them one evening about all of his past wrongdoings and how much he’s changed, and they seemed OK with him, given my details about his personal changes. This was only a few weeks ago, but now, out of the blue, my parents want him completely out of my life. They say I can date him again when I am 18, which isn’t for another year. I can’t wait that long to hear his voice or to look into his loving eyes.
Please, Dr. Wallace, help me! My mother reads your column every day, and I know she will read this one with special interest. Hopefully, she will listen to and follow your sage advice on my situation. -- Heartbroken, via email
HEARTBROKEN: I don’t quite understand why your parents would want this boy out of your life when they would be willing to allow him to date you when you’re 18.
The best way for parents to evaluate the person their daughter is dating is to spend time with him. See if they will agree to meet your boyfriend over lunch or dinner to get to know him better before deciding whether the relationship should continue or not. He deserves a chance to have his personality evaluated by your parents in person, in my opinion. If they still refuse to allow you to date him, obey them, and wait until you’re 18. A lot can happen in a year, so be patient if your situation does not change immediately.
