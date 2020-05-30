TEENS: There are times when young drivers take reckless chances behind the wheel during an activity called “hill jumping.” This is a stunt where a car races up an incline and becomes airborne. However, this supposedly “exciting” experience can often turn deadly.
One of these types of crashes resulted in the death of two 16-year-old boys in the state of Illinois. These teens died from multiple blunt force injuries when they were ejected from the rear seat of the car, which was driven by another 16-year-old boy. Their afternoon of laughter on a quiet, off-the-beaten-path road turned into tragic wails for help.
An Illinois state trooper stated that the car was traveling at a high speed and became airborne at the crest of the hill. The car “flew” 80 feet before nose-diving into the pavement, causing extreme front-end damage and triggering the release of the vehicle’s airbags. The car then struck a tree, ejecting the two rear passengers.
The driver admitted that he was looking for a hill to jump in an effort to both thrill and scare the passengers, one of which was his girlfriend, who was sitting next to him in the front seat. She survived but suffered serious injuries to her body.
I realize that relating a story like this in print is an extremely difficult way to educate young drivers that a car is a powerful vehicle and can cause death and destruction when it comes into contact with another object at a high rate of speed.
I also realize that some teens that read this column will not heed the warning and will continue to challenge and tempt fate by continuing to engage in daredevil acts behind the wheel.
Young drivers do have the physical skills to be the best drivers. It’s just that at times, their skills are overpowered by speedy and reckless driving, which is a deadly combination. Add in the factor of relative inexperience, and therein lies a recipe for trouble and tragedy to rear its ugly head.
And as this deadly accident proved, many times the victims are passengers. Be cautious when you’re behind the wheel, and be very selective of where and when you get into a car driven by someone else. Stories like this one can help teens to understand why parents often forbid their children to ride with certain drivers they view as reckless and unsafe.
Please remember you have much more control of your life than you think you do. Avoid being drawn into situations like the one I have described here. Find a reason to not be in any vehicle, at any time, when the driver is either intentionally or unintentionally driving in a manner that is unsafe, dangerous or outright reckless.
DR. WALLACE: I love my parents very much, but sometimes, they can be very difficult for me to endure. I am 17 and an only child. My twin sister died two days after she was born. This likely caused my parents to be very cautious while they’ve been raising me.
First of all, I was not allowed to date until I was 16. Now, my parents have a rule that I can’t date the same guy more than once a month. I also can’t go steady, or even think about going steady, until my 18th birthday, as long as I am living “under their roof,” as my father puts it.
My mom buys every “how to raise your child” book she can get her hands on. And you’ll be happy to hear that my mom is a faithful reader of your column — and every advice column she can locate!
I feel the dating rules I am under are totally unrealistic and from another century. These outdated rules are definitely not in tune with today’s dating patterns. I trust and hope that you will agree with me about all of this. If you have a slightly different take, then what do you feel would be an appropriate set of dating rules for me to have to live under here in 2020? My parents sometimes act like we are living in 1920! — Need Updated Rules, via email
NEED UPDATED RULES: It’s obvious that your parents do not want you to get seriously involved with young men for a couple of years at this point in your life.
I feel their insistence you don’t go steady until you are 18 is actually reasonable. Much too often, teens get involved with only one person, and they miss the opportunity to play the field and enjoy the company and friendship of many potential matches along the way. But limiting a dating partner to one date per month is a bit unrealistic, in my opinion. One date per week with the same suitor still falls within a reasonable range, as long as curfews are met on time and the date meets your parents briefly before and after each date.
Please also let your mother know that I appreciate and value her readership and interest in the column!
DR. WALLACE: My grandmother died recently, so my grandfather will be coming to live with us soon. I like him a lot, but sometimes, he is very grouchy. He doesn’t like my friends because they’re in a band and they have long hair. He constantly tells me that they’re all bums and we’ll all wind up behind bars someday.
My parents know all of my friends and approve of them. None of them do drugs or drink alcohol, and most of them plan to attend college. I’m not looking forward to my grandfather moving in with us, but there isn’t much I can do to prevent it. Do you have any tips that could help me get along with my grandfather a bit better? I don’t really know what to say to him. — Misunderstood Grandson, via email
MISUNDERSTOOD GRANDSON: If your grandfather can’t see how disagreeable he is occasionally making things with his uninformed comments, your parents will have to set him straight — gently, of course. Your parents need to talk things out with him before he moves in and be sure they explain to him that they have vetted your friends. They can make sure he understands why your friends have their stamp of approval and the reasons they have earned that trust. This will hopefully reflect better on your grandfather’s opinion of you, too.
If grandpa still makes the occasional negative comment, the best strategy is not to take the bait. Just smile and walk away. Whenever possible, invite one or two of your friends over specifically to meet your grandfather. Once he gets to know them — especially if they show an interest in him and treat him with respect — he’ll almost certainly change his tune about them.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.