CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering AgDiscovery, a summer outreach program to help teenagers explore careers in plant and animal science, wildlife management and agribusiness.
Students live on a college campus and learn about agriculture from university professors, scientists and administrative professionals who work for the U.S. government in a variety of fields. There is no cost to attend the AgDiscovery 2021 summer program. Tuition, room and board, lab supplies, meals and activity fees will be covered by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Students are responsible for costs associated with traveling to the campus and returning home.
Students participate in hands-on labs, workshops and field trips. Eligibility requirements vary at the 21 participating universities, which include University of Maryland at College Park, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Virginia State University. Each university’s program focuses on a specific area of interest.
For application details, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. The deadline to apply is March 25.
