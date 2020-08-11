DR. WALLACE: I’m 15, and so is my very best girlfriend. We girls spend a lot of time in each other’s houses these days. About two months ago, my friend’s father lost his job. So, now he is home. So is her mom. Lots of times when we are at her house, her mom and dad get into terrible arguments. This makes me very uncomfortable, and my friend gets really, really embarrassed. In fact, we feel like we want to go out of the house, but with COVID-19, there’s really no place our parents will let us go. It was like pulling teeth just to get to go to each other’s houses, so please don’t suggest that we go somewhere. Yes, we could go outside for a 15-minute walk, but these arguments often go on for hours.
Yesterday, her mom even threw a coffee mug at her dad and just missed his head. It hit the floor behind him and shattered in hundreds of small shards of sharp pieces all over the place! We can’t always go to my house. I love my friend, and I really need to spend some time with her so I can keep my sanity and mental health. Being cooped up at home all day every day is horrible! And furthermore, I’m an only child. What do you think we should do? — Embarrassed Friend, via email
EMBARRASSED FRIEND: I’m glad that the chaos in your best friend’s house is not threatening your friendship with her. My best advice is this: When you’re over at her house, stay as far away from her parents as possible — outdoors, in another room or somewhere else with a door closed. Be polite with both of her parents at all times.
When you first arrive at their home, say hello in a nice tone of voice to both of her parents, and look them in the eyes when you do this. Why? Because it may help them register that you are there in their home and that you’re a nice, sincere friend to their daughter. Maybe, just maybe, this will help them take notice of their behavior in front of you, and hopefully, they will tone things down a bit.
When a father loses his job, a family can be plunged into great financial stress. This doesn’t justify the screaming, the throwing of objects and the loud arguments of your friends’ parents, but understand that their behavior is symptomatic of their difficult situation.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 16, and the guy I love is 20. My parents despise him for two main reasons. First, we have different religions, and second, they say that he is much older than me, and that is a big, big problem in their eyes. So, now my parents are refusing to let me see my boyfriend, but that’s impossible because we love each other, so I sneak out to see him every chance I get. Sometimes, at night, I slip out of my bedroom window around midnight, and I easily sneak back in by 4 a.m. Nobody has ever said boo to me about this. My boyfriend wants us to just pick up and leave and go to another state on the West Coast. He told me he has a friend out there who can get him a job that pays very well.
I told my parents that we might choose to leave and move to another state soon and get married. My parents literally just laughed in my face, and they still won’t budge on letting me see my boyfriend, so I’m planning to move out of the house as soon as I can. My parents said if that happens, they would have my boyfriend arrested. Do you think they’re just trying to scare me? By the way, my boyfriend is really 21, so he’s totally his own man now, and he can drink legally anything he wants. -- Being Treated Like a Child, via email
BEING TREATED LIKE A CHILD: Your boyfriend is considered an adult in the eyes of the law. If he enables you to run away from home in his company, he could be arrested and spend time behind bars for kidnapping or contributing to the corruption of a minor.
I would urge you to reconsider your plan and look for a reasonable way to work things out with your parents.
And to answer your last question, no, I don’t feel your father is just trying to scare you. I believe he feels he is looking out for you and is doing his best to keep you safe despite your disagreement with his perspective.
Finally, you brought up legal drinking by your boyfriend, and you even gave me two different ages for him in the same letter. It’s my opinion that you have a lot of growing up to do and that you are too immature to run off with a 21-year-old, much less get married to one.
Email Dr. Robert Wallace at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
