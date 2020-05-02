TEENS: Do you text while driving your vehicle? Are you ever a passenger when the driver you’re with is texting? Recent government data indicates that over 10% of teen drivers send text messages while driving, and this very serious distraction results in many more automobile crashes than drivers who don’t text.
This is a shocking statistic. Many states have passed laws banning texting when driving a vehicle. Texting while driving is now as serious as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
It is important to focus on strategies to avoid the temptation to send or receive text messages while driving. Here are some of the most useful ideas that my research into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics and private insurance companies has yielded:
• Keep your phone out of reach or out of sight while driving.
• Turn your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode or turn your phone’s volume to silent and keep the vibrate function off while in the car.
• Use an app to block incoming calls or texts while driving.
• Always pull your vehicle off the road to a safe location and stop your vehicle entirely to send or read a text message. Remember that if you simply pull off the road, your engine will still be running.
• Securely mount your phone to your dashboard if you need your phone for navigational purposes and keep your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode while driving to prevent notifications from distracting you.
• Make a social commitment by telling your friends and family members that you’re not going to text and drive. Encourage them to do the same. Be a leader, and spread the word about the potential dangers of distracted driving at every opportunity.
The dangers of texting and driving should not be taken lightly. Every time a driver switches focus (and, worse, his or her eyes!) from the road to their cellphone, they increase their likelihood of being involved in an automobile crash.
DR. WALLACE: Both of my parents are full-time business professionals and are very busy with their careers. They’ve employed a full-time housekeeper several days a week. This housekeeper cleans, does the laundry, cooks and does other helpful jobs around the house. She also buys all of our food at the grocery store. She is a very good worker and a really nice person, and I like her a lot.
My problem is that this lady doesn’t clean or go into my room because my parents have told her that it’s my responsibility to take care of my own room. I don’t think that is fair! I’m an excellent student. I play sports, and I’m involved in student government. As you can see, I am a very busy teen. I’m not trying to get out of keeping my room tidy; it’s just that it would be a lot easier for me and save time if she would clean it at least once every two weeks.
My parents won’t hear of this! Don’t you think that my parents are forgetting to take my busy schedule into consideration? Maybe a word from you might get them to change their minds. I’ve talked with our wonderful housekeeper, and she said she would be happy to tidy up my room once in a while if given permission by my parents. — Busy Teen, via email
BUSY TEEN: Sorry, but I’m on your parent’s side in this matter. You don’t need a housekeeper! I agree that you should be responsible for maintaining order in your room, and furthermore, I think you should be assigned certain daily household chores. If you budget your time, you can keep your room tidy, do your chores and still have ample time for studying and other activities.
Teens should absolutely help out at home. It’s an important part of how they learn to take on responsibility, which is a prerequisite for achieving independence.
DR. WALLACE: Do you believe that spanking is an effective form of child discipline? I’m 12 and still get spanked when I do something my parents don’t approve of. My parents seem to think you approve of parents giving out a spanking from time to time to correct bad behavior.
I don’t want to just take my parents’ word for it; I want to really know what you think because I don’t think you approve of physical discipline to correct bad behavior. — Bad Boy at Times, via email
BAD BOY AT TIMES: I feel there are better ways to enforce teen discipline than to inflict corporal punishment. Furthermore, corporal punishment is illegal in the majority of states in America.
I prefer positive goals for disciplining children — those that seek to encourage acceptable behaviors, including how to make good choices and exercise self-control. The integral part of child rearing is good communication and establishing clear guidelines and expectations in advance.
What are these healthier forms of discipline? They include positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits and setting future expectations.
Many psychologists recommend that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating or shaming at any time. I completely agree with this.
My experiences as a high administrator taught me that corporal punishment was often quite ineffective and in the long run usually lead to negative outcomes. Many students I had to discipline at our high school told me stories of the corporal discipline they suffered at home, and based on what I saw, it invariably did not help the particular young person in question. Some of the experiences I listened to were truly horrific.
I am well aware that some parents do believe that corporal punishment is an effective way of disciplining a child. I disagree, and my professional opinion is not subject to change on this matter.
Yes, you can share my answer to your parents, but do so respectfully without gloating that you were correct as to my opinion on this topic.
DR. WALLACE: My last steady boyfriend and I broke up six months ago after a three-year relationship. I’ve matured from the experience and now realize that no love is perfect and all relationships will have their good times and, unfortunately, their hard times as well.
At this time, I’m dating two different young men, and each of them has something different to offer me. They are very different, but they both treat me really well. Here’s my problem: How do I go about selecting one of them as my “main man”? I kind of like them both equally so far, and I know they each care a great deal about me. I’ve held off getting physical with either of them, and neither of them has asked me to go steady so far.
Since no one is pressing me to make a decision, it’s comfortable to just keep dating both of them — but this little voice in the back of my mind says that I’ve got to start thinking about my future! I’m realistic enough to know that I won’t hear wedding bells when I figure out which guy to choose.
I like each one enough to marry, but that’s impossible and would be immoral and illegal! I’m now confused on how to decide which one will be my forever love! By the way, I just turned 20 years old. — Double Dates, Uncertain Fate, via email
DOUBLE DATES, UNCERTAIN FATE: If you hadn’t told me that you were 20, I would have guessed that you were much older and that you felt this might be your final chance to find a mate!
You have a problem that many young ladies would enjoy — two desirable men seeking your company and treating you well. Enjoy your situation, and forget about choosing one immediately to be your “main man.” Who knows? You might not have met your “main man” just yet.
I trust over time you’ll prefer one young man more than the other, and when that time comes, be respectful and honest with the other one. Remember that you might find yourself on the other end of this situation some day, so treat others how you would like to be treated — with dignity and respect.
