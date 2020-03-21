CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is alerting residents to a telephone scam involving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Consumers receive calls from someone claiming to be from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and are told that their SNAP benefits are being closed. To “continue receiving benefits,” they are instructed to press a number. This then connects them with someone who is trying to steal their personal, identifiable information.
DHHR does not call SNAP beneficiaries, rather it sends all official notices by U.S. mail.
The attorney general encourages all West Virginians to never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
For more information, contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 877-716-1212.
To report a suspected SNAP benefit scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit www.wvago.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.