Terry Helbig named Autumn Glory golden ambassador

MCHENRY — Terry Helbig has been named the 2020 honorary golden ambassador of the 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce virtual Autumn Glory kickoff event.
The golden ambassador is awarded to a person who has contributed to and supported tourism in Garrett County. The selection is made by a committee of former golden ambassadors.
“Terry is so deserving of this recognition,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “His passion and commitment for turning the Oakland train station into the B&O museum has created a wonderful experience for visitors and residents. He is a humble servant of this community and I am pleased that we are able to show appreciation for his tireless efforts.”
Helbig was born and raised in Garrett County and learned the insurance industry from his father, James Helbig, who worked in downtown Oakland. Terry Helbig founded Helbig Insurance Agency in downtown Oakland in 2006 with his late wife, Kathy. With a desire to share his keen interest in local history, Helbig worked with the town of Oakland to turn the 1884 railroad station into a museum. Since the creation of the Oakland B&O Museum, he has directed its remodeling and helped to create its exhibits. The museum and train station feature local artifacts, rotating exhibits and artifacts from the B&O Museum in Baltimore.
Helbig has hosted a wide variety of groups to the museum and given tours to residents and guests. He worked to obtain funding for purchasing and restoring a steam locomotive for display on the grounds of the museum — a popular addition to the attraction.
A member of the Garrett County Historical Society for over 25 years, Helbig serves on the board. He recently worked to obtain a state grant to correct issues from the Wilson Creek Channel that runs under the society’s museum to ensure that the historical site remains open for years to come.
Helbig is a member and past president of the Oakland-Mountain Lake Park Lions Club, charter member of the BPO Elks and serves as the chair of the Oakland B&O Museum. He has served on the Oakland Town Council since 2018 after previous stints in the 1980s and from 2006 to 2009. He is a member of the Oakland Cemetery Committee with a mission to preserve local monuments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.