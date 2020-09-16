FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University has made submitting standardized test scores optional for all applicants for the 2021 admissions cycle.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many standardized test dates while creating uncertainty for future test dates.
“This decision supports FSU’s commitment to reducing barriers for students who plan to apply to Frostburg State University but are unable to take or retake the SAT or ACT,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk.
Applicants who have taken the SAT or ACT can still submit them for admission consideration.
Applicants who do not submit scores will be reviewed for admission based on their high school transcript, cumulative GPA, grade trends and the strength of their high school curriculum.
Applicants will receive full consideration even if they are unable or choose not to submit an ACT or SAT score.
Students can apply by visiting www.frostburg.edu/apply.
