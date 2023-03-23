CUMBERLAND — Speed dating for the 70-plus generation has become a growing trend across the country thanks to “The Age of Love,” a 2014 documentary by Steven Loring.

Allegany College of Maryland will offer free public screenings of the film March 30 at 2 and 6 p.m. in Room 121 of the Technology Building.

Loring will attend the screenings to answer questions about the film and the love-seekers it follows. Attendees are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3ZRUxxy.

“The Age of Love” follows the humorous and poignant adventures of 30 Rochester, New York, seniors who sign up for the first-of-its-kind speed dating event for 70- to 90-year-olds.

The film won New York City’s Paley Center Doc Competition and received a Fledgling Fund grant for its “potential to change American culture.” A trailer for the film is available at http://bit.ly/1zntID1.

The screenings at ACM are a collaboration of two sociology classes, Marriage and Family and Introduction to Gerontology, and are funded through the ACM Foundation’s Civic Engagement Fund.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you