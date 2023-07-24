OAKLAND — The Little Yough Family Flicks summer movie series continues July 20 with a showing of “The Bad Guys.”
After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught.
To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens.
Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they’re turning good.
The event is sponsored by First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union.
The family-friendly, free movies are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Thursday at 7 p.m. until Aug 18 with a break on Aug. 3.
They are shown rain or shine.
For additional information, visit Oakland Little Yough Family Flicks on Facebook or contact Nicole McCullough at Oakland City Hall, 301-334-2691.
