BARTON — The annual Beeman/Green reunion was held recently at the Barton Meadow Field with about 70 family members and friends in attendance.
Gifts were presented to most senior man, Bill Tietz; most senior woman, Edna Clark; couple married the longest, Allen and Carolyn Ferry; most recently married couple, Krystal and Nicol Bena; youngest child, Charlotte Bena; traveled the farthest, Brian and Tara Beeman; and most family members present, Albertus Beeman family.
A cornhole contest was held with first place going to Gary Morris and Nathan Beeman, second place to Steve Beeman and Crystal Weimer and third place to Mason Weimer and Ronnie Sines.
Next year’s reunion will be held at the Barton Meadow Field on the second Sunday of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.