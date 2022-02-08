CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will open its 34th season with the dramatic comedy “The Cake” from Feb. 10–20 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. On Feb. 11, a complimentary champagne reception will honor Dr. Peter Halmos for his contributions to the theater following the show. The show is being sponsored by Doug Schwab and Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab.
“The Cake” is written by Bekah Brunstetter, who is also a writer and producer on the television show “This Is Us.” It centers around a vivacious, conservative North Carolina baker named Della who faces a crisis of conscience when Jen, whom she loves like a daughter, asks her to bake a cake for Jen’s wedding to her partner Macy. For the first time in her life, Della is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.
Heading the cast as Della is local veteran actor Nicole Halmos. Also returning to CT as Della’s husband, Tim, is Shawn Cox.
Making their Cumberland Theatre debuts will be New York-based actor Olivia Billings as Jen and D.C. actor Ariana Caldwell as Macy. Caldwell is a graduate of the University of Maryland’s theater program.
Kimberli Rowley is artistic director. The design team includes Artistic Director Rhett Wolford (set design), Jennifer Clark (costume and prop design) and Brendon McCabe (lighting design). Other members of the team include Hayden Kline (stage manager), Eric Ringler (assistant stage manager), Caitlin Weems (props assistant) and Elizabeth Mudge (wardrobe assistant).
Tickets are available at cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990. A wine and cupcake tasting is scheduled Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. on the set of the show for a separate ticket price.
The VIP Star Box with food, beverages and balcony seating for eight people is available to reserve by emailing kim@cumberlandtheatre.com.
Masks are required at all times inside the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.