CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 33rd season with the dark comedy “The House of Yes” by Wendy MacLeod.
The show will open May 14 at 8 p.m. and continue through May 23 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
“The House of Yes” premiered in San Francisco in 1990 and had its off-Broadway debut in 1995; a feature film adaptation was released in 1997 starring Parker Posey, Tori Spelling and Freddie Prince Jr. Since then, it has become a favorite in regional theaters throughout the country and lauded for its quick witticisms, dark humor and ability to alternate between crass satire and dark comedy with ease.
The play follows the Pascals, a wealthy family in McLean, Virginia, and the conflict that ensues after oldest son Marty surprises the family with news that he is engaged. MacLeod has stated that the play is about “people that have never been said no to” and that she wished to depict the “insularity I see in the upper classes, people who have cut themselves off from the rest of the world and are living by the rules they’ve invented.” The play was inspired by a house MacLeod saw in a wealthy suburb of Washington while its title came from a piece of bathroom graffiti seen by MacLeod that read “we are living in a house of yes.”
The show features Kimberli Rowley and John Barker as the twins, Jackie-O and Marty. Rowley is the co-artistic director of the Cumberland Theatre and recently appeared as Myrtle Wilson in “The Great Gatsby.” Barker’s most recent CT appearances have been as Tom Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” and as Stanley Kolwalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
Playing their younger brother Anthony will be Seth Thompson, who made his CT debut as Officer Larkin in “American Son.” Nicole Halmos will return to play Mrs. Pascal, the matriarch of the family. Halmos was last seen in the musical “Assassins” as Sara Jane Moore and has also recently graced the CT stage as Mama Rose in “Gypsy” and Nat in “Rabbit Hole.”
Performing for the first time on the CT stage will be Caitlin Cremins as Lesly, Marty’s fiancée. Cremins is originally from Hagerstown but now hails from Boston. Regional theater credits include Hermia in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Dawn in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
The show is being directed by Jennifer Clark, who also serves as CT’s resident costume designer. The creative team includes Rhett Wolford (set and sound design), Matthew Georgeson (lighting design), Hayden Kline (stage manager) and Ebony Gennes (assistant stage manager).
Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990. Thursday tickets are buy one, get one free. COVID-19 protocols are in place, which include temperature checks for patrons when they enter and mask requirements.
“The House of Yes” contains strong language, sexual situations and violence, including gunfire sound effects. It is not intended for younger audiences.
