CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre continues its 33rd season this weekend with “The Outsiders,” a play based on the book and film of the same name. Written by S.E. Hinton, when she was just 16 years old, the story has become a staple in high school reading programs and remains one of the most popular contemporary classics of the 20th century.
In 1983, “The Outsiders” was made into a feature film directed by Francis Ford Coppola with an all-star cast that included Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe and Ralph Macchio.
Set in 1965, the story focuses on 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis, the youngest of three orphaned brothers who live on the “wrong side” of the tracks. He knows that he can count on his brothers, Darry and Sodapop. And he knows that he can count on true friends but not on much else besides trouble with the Socs, a gang of rich kids whose idea of a good time is beating up on “greasers” like Ponyboy. The Greasers and the Socs agree to a rumble to settle things once and for all. The show’s themes include loyalty, enduring friendship, bullying and overcoming stereotypes.
Appearing in the role of Ponyboy will be local actor Jace Courrier, who was last seen on the CT stage as the mayor of the Munchkin City in the 2016 production of “The Wizard of Oz.” He is a 10th grader at Keyser High School.
Starring as the other two brothers and making their first appearances at CT will be Reed Lancaster as Darry and Sky Nelson as Sodapop. Lancaster is a graduate of Northwestern University who resides in New York City. Nelson also resides in New York and is a graduate of the University of Portland. Dante Santos will portray Dallas Winston. Santos is a native of Las Vegas where he attended the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.
Other members of the Greasers will be acted by Donny Ness (Johnny), Hayden Shoemaker-Davis (Steve) and Jacob Hale (Two-Bit). Ness is a local actor who has appeared in community theater productions.
Shoemaker-Davis is a theater student at Frostburg State University and has appeared recently at The Indie on Main and Embassy Theatre. Hale recently appeared at Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre and at Toby’s Dinner Theatre.
Featured in supporting roles are local actors Emily Snyder as Cherry Valance, Bredon Eric McCabe as Randy, Connor McCabe as Bob Sheldon, Ava Breighner as Marcia and Madilyn McManaway as Sandy.
The cast also includes Tim Bambara, Emily Haworth, Ebony Gennes, Brian Records, John McConnell, Brett Reel, Sawyer Jenkins, Justice Courrier and Trevor McCabe.
“The Outsiders” is being directed by Seth Thompson with set, light and sound design by Rhett Wolford, fight direction by Darrell Rushton and costume design by Jennifer Clark. Kimberli Rowley is serving as the stage manager with assistance from Ebony Gennes.
The show is being sponsored in part by Chessie Federal Credit Union and performed in cooperation with Dramatic Publishing on Sept. 3–12 with performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Group rates are available by emailing kim@cumberlandtheatre.com. The show includes mild language and violence. Masks will be required throughout the building. Tickets are available at 301-759-4990 or www.cumberlandtheatre.com.
