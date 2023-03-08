CUMBERLAND — Tri-State Community Concert’s Rockin’ Classics 2023 series continues March 18 with The Vogues taking the Ali Ghan Shrine Club stage.
Opening for The Vogues will be Glen Raby and the All Star Band, which performs for many of the shows that come to Cumberland, including the Motortown All-Stars Christmas show.
From the mid-1960s into the ‘70s, The Vogues could be heard on radio stations coast to coast.
They were also featured on the top television shows of the time like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” “The Mike Douglas Show” and with Dick Clark’s iconic “American Bandstand.”
The Vogues unique sound was instantly recognizable. Their first song to top the charts at No. 4 was “You’re the One” written by Petula Clark in 1965.
“Five O’clock World” was a top five single in 1965 and remains a top request by fans today.
In 1997, comedian and actor Drew Carey adopted this as the theme song for his popular television sitcom.
Military veterans remember how Armed Forces Radio regularly featured The Vogues hits, including, “You Are My Special Angel.”
With four gold records and two platinum albums, The Vogues were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and remain one of the top vocal groups on the oldies concert circuit.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Seating is reserved and tickets for the concert and the remaining Rockin’ Classics series are available at 301-876-4880.
