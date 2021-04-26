BEDFORD, Pa. — The Off Pitt Street Theater Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Game Club is accepting new members.
Dungeon Masters Tyler Sorenson and Chris Bonello are offering three different sections for specific age and ability levels: “Squires” (grades 4-7) will meet on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. “Knights” (grades eight-11), Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; “Rangers” (ages 18+), Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Meetings begin the first week of May.
In addition to a registration fee, there is a cost to attend per week.
All materials are provided for game play and masks are required.
To register, visit www.OffPittStreet.com/classes.
Off Pitt Street Theater Company is offering three summer theater camp sessions for students ages 7 to 14.
Each session consists of three themed weeks of dramatic fun for aspiring actors, writers, directors and designers. Weekly themes are Fantasy/SciFi, Comedy and Lights, Camera, Tiktok!. OPS Guild Member Sherry Dilling is the instructor. Campers can sign up for a three-week session or mix and match individual weeks. Sibling discounts are available.
Registration deadline is May 30. To register, visit www.OffPittStreet.com/classes, call/text 814-310-1987 or email info@offpittstreet.com.
For writers planning to enter the OPS OPEN Playwriting contest, registration is open for “Your Play’s the Thing” playwriting workshop with Jack Miller. The workshop will take place July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A rough draft of a one-act play is due June 11. Visit www.offpittstreet.com/classes to register.
