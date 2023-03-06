CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre is presenting the artwork of Paul Tepper in the Bev Walker Lobby for the Arts during the production of “Wisdom of Eve” from March 9-19. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The lobby is open for visitors an hour before each show.
Tepper grew up in Western Maryland and expressed his appreciation of the guidance of an excellent high school art teacher. He majored in illustration at Columbus College of Art and Design. During his 15 years living in Columbus, Ohio, he created large scale murals for beauty schools and developed his figurative fantasy paintings for gallery shows. Another project was a painting of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., the famed Tuskegee airman who now resides permanently in the Ohio Statehouse.
In 2012, Tepper moved to Brooklyn, New York, attending the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca for a year before developing his fine art brands, “Joy For A Broken World” and “Fur Baby Fine Art.” He spent five years selling his paintings in Soho and developing his online presence. Tepper placed 1,000 pieces of art into homes across 29 countries and continues to build his brand in both scale and quality in an old home that he shares with his four Boston terriers, living once again in Western Maryland.
The Cumberland Theatre is at 101 N. Johnson St. Tickets can be obtained at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990.
