CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre staff will reveal the lineup of shows for next year’s 36th season at the annual Launch Party on May 17 at 7 p.m.
Theater staff will announce the eight shows in the 2024 Main Stage season and a few more developments.
The Stars of Tomorrow program will also reveal its 2024 lineup with games, prizes and more.
Once again, the artistic staff has let audiences select one of the play choices for the Main Stage season by online vote. Patrons were asked to vote for the summer musical and given a choice between “Jersey Boys,” “Footloose,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “All Shook Up.” Voting will continue online until the Launch Party starts. To cast a vote for this year’s Audience Choice, visit the CT Facebook page.
The party will include food, open bar and entertainment provided by some of the young performers from this year’s “The SpongeBob Musical” and from the professional cast of the current main stage show, “The Prom.”
Tickets include open bar, hor d’oeuvres and entertainment.
Visit cumberlandtheatre.com. Season pass holders and show sponsors are asked top RSVP and will be admitted to the event at no charge as a token of gratitude for their generous support of the theater.
