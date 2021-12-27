Editor’s note: The following recycling article was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
The twinkling lights have been put away, your tree is down and the boxes from all the presents have been put in a pile. It is important to consider how you will recycle as much as you can after the holidays to reduce the amount of unnecessary trash going into the landfill.
Q: How do I recycle my live Christmas tree?
When you take your live Christmas tree down, recycle it for free by taking it to the Allegany County Mulch and Yard Trim Recycling Site, located at 11700 PPG Road, North Branch Industrial Park, off state Route 51 South. Remember to remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel and as a reminder, flocked trees cannot be recycled.
As a last resort, if you’re a Cumberland resident and are unable to get your live tree to the county recycling site, simply place it on the curb on any of your trash days, and Burgmeier’s will haul it away.
Q: What do I do with all the boxes from shipping and from presents?
Cardboard boxes and other boxes from presents can be recycled with your mixed paper recycling. Cardboard boxes must be emptied, broken down shorter than 24 inches and bundled together with twine. Newspaper and inserts, office paper, junk mail, cereal boxes and other cardboard food containers can all be set out with your mixed paper recycling.
Remember that all contents of mixed paper recycling bundles must be secured so they do not blow away in a windstorm. Simply set your bundles out next to the trash. It is OK if the bundles get moistened by dew, rain or snow.
Q: When will my mixed paper recycling be picked up?
Mixed paper recycling collection day is your second trash collection day each week.
For example, if you live in the North End of the city, your trash days are Wednesday and Friday. Every Friday is mixed paper recycling day.
Be sure to place your trash/recycling out early, before 5 a.m., to ensure collection on your trash day.
Q: What should I NOT put in my Mixed Paper recycling?
No dark colored paper, no glittery and bright colored greeting cards, no cards with batteries or foil, no greasy pizza boxes, no plastic bags and no styrofoam. No intact cardboard boxes, no boxes filled with packing materials or other trash — these boxes do not fit in the recycling compartment and will be discarded as trash.
Q: What if I don’t want to break my cardboard down to 24 inches and bundle it?
Residents may also take large cardboard boxes to the Allegany County Recycling Center located at PennMar Recycling, 975 Kelly Road, Cumberland (turn on River Avenue).
Q: How can I recycle old or outdated electronics?
Did you know you can recycle your old TV, microwave, computer and other electronics?
Take them to PennMar Recycling, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 301-724-1000 for current electronics recycling prices.
You may also visit the Allegany County website for more locations to recycle electronics: https://www.alleganygov.org/1654/Electronics.
If you find it cost prohibitive to recycle a heavy old TV, you can dispose of it. In the city, call 301-759-6620 to arrange a pickup of your TV or other bulky items (for a nominal fee — visit http://www.cumberlandmd.gov/223/Bulk-Item-Pickup-Program for details). Outside the city you can dispose of TVs at county refuse sites with five trash stickers ($5).
For more information on recycling options for city residents, call 301-759-6604.
