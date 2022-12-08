Dear Amy: I lived in a place with my two best friends as roommates.
We were the Three Musketeers. Then my two roommates started getting together.
Once they started doing their thing, I felt like they completely dropped me, and suddenly, I was living in a house where I almost felt like a stranger.
They eventually moved out. They don’t seem to understand why I’m upset about my two best friends completely disregarding me.
They had each other, and I was alone.
I still care about them, but I can’t get them to understand why I felt so hurt.
We’re on very uneven terms right now.
Any suggestions? — Missing My Homies
Dear Missing: If two points of a relationship triangle form an alliance, the other point is left hanging, isolated on the isosceles.
Unfortunately, many times even a beautiful and close friendship triangle is no match for the pull of attraction and exclusivity when two people couple up and form their own little bubble.
If two of the original Three Musketeers hooked up, I assure you that their battles would look more like the Three Stooges than the swashbuckling adventures of the Dumas story. (And yes, there were actually four Musketeers, but that is another story for another day.)
You’ve already explained how hurt you’ve been. You feel abandoned by two people you were very close to.
It might help you to move forward if you zero in on exactly what you want from them. Would an acknowledgment and an apology help you to heal from this? If so, ask them to grant you these things. Prepare for the possibility that they will not give you what you want. And at some point, you’re going to have to consider forgiving them to see if you can form your own new friendship geometry.
Dear Amy: I’m responding to the question from “Baker” about supplying sugar and gluten-free food for a relative.
I was born with a medical condition that means I must abide by a highly restrictive diet.
When I was a kid, dietary restrictions were unheard of and rarely talked about.
My extended family believed that my mother and I made it all up to get attention. At family gatherings, while my extended and immediate family ate pie and goodies, I had a cup of water.
I never held any resentment toward them, but I always felt excluded. Aside from some times when my mother could make something special for me, I always wished and hoped that others might make food that I could enjoy along with everyone else. — Excluded
Dear Excluded: I can imagine how this must have felt. As I said to “Baker,” providing food that her guest could safely eat is the right thing for a host to do.
