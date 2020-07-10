Tim Dayton reappointed to state firemen's association committee

CUMBERLAND — Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association Past President and Chief Tim Dayton was recently reappointed to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Executive Committee.
Among the duties of the state executive committee is taking action on grants and loans made by the Volunteer Company Assistance Fund Board. The committee also calls special conventions and conferences and makes an annual report to the state association.
“Chief Dayton is a great representative for Allegany and Garrett counties,” Jonathan Dayton, vice president of the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, said. “He always has volunteer members’ and departments’ best interests at heart. His continued leadership and representation on the executive committee will continue to benefit all the members of the MSFA.”
