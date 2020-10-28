CUMBERLAND — In anticipation of daylight saving time ending Nov. 1, State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci is urging Marylanders to “Change Your Clock — Change Your Battery” in both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.
Working smoke alarms and CO detectors double a family’s chance of surviving a home fire and unsafe carbon monoxide levels, the state fire marshal said. “Please take the little time required to help ensure the safety of your family and friends by maintaining these early warning life-saving devices,” Geraci said.
As of July 1, 2013, according to Maryland law, when a battery-only smoke alarm has reached its 10-year life span, it must be replaced with a long-life sealed lithium battery smoke alarm with silence/hush button features. This temporarily disables the alarm so the occupant can ventilate the space from mild smoke conditions typically created during some cooking operations. The use of these alarms eliminates the need to replace the batteries during the alarm’s 10-year life.
The law also requires homeowners to ensure that a smoke alarm is installed on each floor and outside sleeping areas, per National Fire Protection Association recommendations. It is recommended to place them in each bedroom as well.
The 120-volt electric smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years with new 120-volt smoke alarms with battery backup to ensure proper and timely operation in the event of a fire.
Home escape plans are another way to avoid injury or death. By identifying at least two different escape routes, families can practice the plan together and help educate younger children about the danger of hazardous situations and the importance of recognizing that a smoke alarm or CO detector’s sound signals a potential hazard in the home. “Changing the battery in your smoke alarms and CO detectors, along with developing and practicing a home escape plan, are two of the best ways to protect your loved ones and yourself from fire and carbon monoxide poisoning,” Geraci said.
Keep doors closed while sleeping in case a fire occurs. This will help block smoke, toxic gases, heat and flames from entering the room.
