CUMBERLAND — The Postal Service plans for peak season all year. While customers may not think about the holidays until the season is upon them, it’s important to know how to properly ship all the gifts on your list.
Simple planning will help prevent injuries to Postal Service employees and customers. It will also help keep packages from being returned to sender if the contents are not allowed to be mailed or the packages don’t follow size and weight requirements.
At the most basic level, there are items you can’t send through the mail. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, liquor, ammunition, explosives, mercury and gasoline.
Items that have specific guidelines to follow if you plan to send them through the mail include alcohol of any kind, including hand sanitizer; perfumes/colognes, aerosols and lithium metal batteries.
It’s suggested to never reuse boxes as they can weaken in the shipping process.
If a box is reused, make sure any labels or markings are removed or completely covered over, especially if the box has labels or markings associated with hazardous, prohibited or restricted materials.
The price to ship items depends on the shape and weight of the package. In some cases, oddly shaped packages, such as tubes, are charged a higher price because they must be processed manually.
Packages sent within the United States are limited to 70 pounds and 108 inches in length and around the widest part of the package.
For international mail, lower maximum weight or size standards may be applied and the weight varies based on the destination country.
Regardless of the contents, mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or more than a half-inch thick cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up.
Avoid shipping issues by using the free Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express boxes available at the post office or order them at usps.com.
Additional holiday news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom.
