Editor’s note: The following recycling article was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
There is a lot to consider when recycling ... what items can be recycled, which category of recycling the items belong with, what pickup day corresponds with which type of recycling and so on.
But what about your trash? Do you give any thought as to what goes into your garbage? Probably not much, but it’s important to consider what you should toss in the trash and why ... because much like recycling, your trash should be properly prepared before putting it out on the curb for pickup.
There are a number of things prohibited from the curbside trash, liquids being a prime example.
All trash containing liquids must be drained and wrapped in paper prior to being placed in your trash bag.
Also, please refrain from putting any full or part-full containers of any kind of chemicals in your curbside trash.
Whether it be household cleaning products, pesticides, pool/spa chemicals, polishing products, gasoline, kerosene or motor oil, etc. These products can get mixed together in the trash truck compactor and be very dangerous for the truck operators and bystanders.
Recently, there was an instance where an unknown mixture of chemicals on one collection route led to a chemical cloud compromising the health of the workers, which required medical attention. In an attempt to keep everyone safe and healthy, we ask all our residents to observe the following, to help avoid a situation like this from happening again:
• Follow instructions on the containers and use up the entire product.
• Keep all products in their original container. Be sure to read product labels for disposal directions to reduce the risk of products exploding, igniting, leaking, mixing with other chemicals or posing other hazards on the way to a disposal facility.
• Do not mix together any unused products.
• Do not put any unused products in the trash.
To avoid the potential risks associated with household hazardous wastes, it is important that people always monitor the use, storage, and disposal of products with potentially hazardous substances in their homes. Visit the EPA’s website for helpful tips on the safe management of HHWs at https://www.epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw.
If you have potentially hazardous leftover products in your home, gather these items and bring them to the next Too Toxic to Trash collection event taking place on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. For a list of acceptable items, please visit the Allegany County website at https://gov.allconet.org/1639/Too-Toxic-To-Trash-Event.
Some other things that should be taken into consideration when preparing trash for pickup day:
• All trash shall be placed in bags.
• The weight of the bag should be no more than 40 pounds.
• Yard waste shall be in a container or bag and branches should be broken down to less than 48 inches and be bundled and tied securely.
• Whether preparing cardboard for recycling or as trash, it should be emptied, flattened and bundled securely to keep it from blowing around.
• Ashes must be cool and dry, in a suitable water tight container and not exceed 40 pounds.
If you have recycling questions you’d like to see answered here, call 301-759-6604 or email raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov.
Please visit www.cumberlandmd.gov for more information on Cumberland’s curbside recycling.
Thank you for recycling.
