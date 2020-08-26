OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled two free Quit Now classes for help quitting nicotine.
The Sept. 2 session is scheduled at the Accident Fire Hall and the Sept. 30 class is at the health department, both at 5:30 p.m.
The classes are open to users of all types of tobacco, including cigarettes, smokeless and electronic smoking devices.
Throughout the course of the six-week class, participants will receive a notebook with many tools, group support from others who are trying to quit and free cessation aids in the form of nicotine patches, gum or lozenges or one of the prescription drugs, Zyban or Chantix.
“I am excited to get this class started and help as many people as possible along their journey toward freedom from nicotine addiction,” said Sharon Custer, who is a certified tobacco treatment specialist at the health department. “We have changed things a bit with our cessation classes, so if you’ve joined us before, come again and see what’s new. For those who just aren’t able to attend a group class, we are able to arrange individual sessions when necessary.”
Anyone can call the Maryland Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW for access to a quitting coach seven days a week.
Additional classes are scheduled to begin in various locations around the county early next year.
For more information or to register, call 301-334 7730 or 301-895-3111.
