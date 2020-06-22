Today is the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
In 1911, Britain’s King George V was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon.
In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years.
Actress Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 88. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 77. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Author Dan Brown is 56. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 35. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway is 35. Pop singer Dina Hansen (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 23.
Associated Press
