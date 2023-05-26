CUMBERLAND — The Mountain Maryland Top 100 Alumni hosted a reception at the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts to honor this year’s nominees to the Top 100 Women.
For the past 18 years, The Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women program has recognized high-achieving women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring. Winners are selected by past Top 100 Women and business leaders. All three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Excellence.
There have been 28 Mountain Maryland women — those from Garrett and Allegany counties — named to the Top 100 Women of Maryland list.
The 2023 Mountain Maryland Top 100 Women include Judy A. Carbone, AAUW-Garrett Branch, also named in 2019 Top 100 Women; Cheryl DeBerry, Garrett County Department of Technology & Communications; Stacie Gilmore, Bank of America; and Traki L. Taylor, Frostburg State University.
“The Daily Record has recognized so many amazing women in our community for their professional accomplishments and community involvement. What an honor to gather with these women and work together to bring to light the talent and dedication of women in Mountain Maryland,” said Jan Russell, Top 100 Women of 2013, who helped organize the reception. Russell and Betsey-Hurwitz Schwab, Top 100 Women, 2009, 2014 and 2018, were masters of ceremonies for the evening.
Gilchrist Museum board member Christina Collins-Smith, Top 100 Women, 2016, and Pam Reynolds, Top 100 Women, 2015, were the hosts of the Mountain Maryland Top 100 reception.
“When I look at this group, I see so many beautiful women who care for and uplift our community with thoughtful dedication, kindness and generosity of heart. I am grateful for all that these women do and I am honored to be among such hard-working, kind, generous and inspiring women,” said Collins-Smith.
Several Leading Women under 40 recipients were also at the reception. The creation of Leading Women was announced during The Daily Record’s 15th anniversary of its Top 100 Women event. Several Mountain Maryland women have been nominated for the 2023 Leading Women under 40 honors; the recipients will be honored Aug. 23.
Nominations are open for the 2024 Top 100 Women of Maryland. Visit https://thedailyrecord.com/event/top-100-women/.
