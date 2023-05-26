The Mountain Maryland Top 100 Alumni host a reception at the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts to honor this year’s nominees to the Top 100 Women. Front row, Pam Reynolds and Janice Keene. Second row, Kathy Getty, Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab and Traki Taylor. Third row, Colleen Peterson and Kelli Allaway. Fourth row, Judy Carbone, Yvonne Perret and Christina Collins-Smith. Fifth row, Jan Russell, Carissa Rodeheaver and Cheryl DeBerry. Back row, Stacie Gilmore, Jane Belt, Sara Beth Bittinger and M. Kendall Ludwig.