DAVIS, W.Va. — The Highlands Creative Economy Tourism Summit will bring together tourism providers from around the region to learn and network together.
The event will be held Aug. 25 outdoors at Canaan Valley Resort. It is sponsored by Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area and Eastern WV Community and Technical College.
“The Tourism Summit is a must-attend event for any association, business or organization that wants to be involved in the region’s tourism industry,” said Phyllis Baxter, executive director of AFNHA. “If you are part of a tourism-related business or attraction in the highland counties of West Virginia and Maryland, we invite you to join us.”
The keynote address for the event will be “Growing Sustainable Tourism in a Post-Pandemic Economy” by Dee Singh-Knights, West Virginia University associate professor and extension specialist in agribusiness economics and management. Breakout sessions will include topics related to tourism marketing as well as tourism attraction development. A range of speakers will present on related topics with a wrap-up discussion on partnerships and visitor experience.
The Tourism Summit and Highlands Creative Economy group is supported by a Claude Worthington Benedum Grant award. The group meets virtually each month to discuss tourism and community development activities around the region.
The 2022 Tourism Summit will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 at the Canaan Valley Resort outdoor pavilion near Davis. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information and to register, visit www.afnha.org or call 304-636-6182.
